Greenworks 40V Gold Box has mowers $175, trimmers $44, chainsaws $84, much more

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a large selection of 40V Greenworks yard tools at 30-40% off yielding all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board in today’s sale. These popular yard tools can share batteries saving money. Standouts:

Lawn Mower 14-Inch 4Ah Battery: $174.99 , 20-inch 2 batteries: $279.99

, 20-inch 2 batteries: Cordless Axial Blower, 4Ah USB Battery (USB Hub): $104.99

24″ Brushless Cordless Hedge Trimmer, Tool Only: $80.99

12″ Chainsaw tool only: $83.99

13″ Cordless String Trimmer / Edger, Tool Only: $44.09

much more including portable fans, pressure washers pole saws and inverters.

Some of these tools include USB ports making them great large battery backups for iPhones and other USB products.

Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Cordless Lawnmower features:

CORDLESS 20” LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40V push mower provides the power you need with up to 45 minutes of run-time on a fully charged 4.0Ah and 2.0Ah battery

LIGHTWEIGHT, EASY TO USE – a lightweight 20” cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through small to medium yards (up to ½ acre) more efficiently

TWIN BLADES – offer better cut quality, superior mulching, and bagging capabilities

AUTO SWITCH / SMART CUT TECHNOLOGY – dual battery ports with auto switch allows for uninterrupted mowing. Smart cut technology adjusts for power or runtime based on the thickness of your grass

MAINTENANCE FREE – This walk behind lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. It starts instantly and is quiet, but delivers gas-like power for your toughest projects

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!