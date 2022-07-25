Originally $600 self-empty Shark IQ smart robo vac drops to $179 for today only (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (RV1001AE) for $179 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $600, this one sells on Amazon in renewed condition for $250 (although it is on sale for $200 today). Today’s deal is a massive up to $421 under the original listing and one of the best prices you’ll find on any brand name self-empty model. Smartphone and voice control join whole home mapping, selective room cleaning options, and row-by-row cleaning paths for an intelligent cleaning system priced well below its value. The auto-return charging/resume feature is complemented by the aforementioned bagless, self-emptying base that can carry 30 days of debris before you need to lift a finger. It also “ships with all relevant accessories, a 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box.” More deals and details below. More details below.

At $179, it’s hard to even mention the similarly-priced models that don’t have the self-empty base and particularly intelligent feature-set as the model above. But this Amazon renewed Shark ION Robot Vacuum at $100 seems like a worthy lower-priced alternative that will/might save you enough to warrant passing up the more advanced experience above.

Once your smart cleaning bot is in order, give your front door the same treatment. Anker’s all-new eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell is now at the lowest price we have tracked yet alongside a series of the brand’s other smart gear with deals starting from $50 shipped. You can get a closer look at all of it in this morning’s roundup right here.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base features:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans–no more hair wrap. PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

