Originally $600 self-empty Shark IQ smart robo vac drops to $179 for today only (Refurb)

Justin Kahn -
Home GoodswootShark
Orig. $600 $179

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (RV1001AE) for $179 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $600, this one sells on Amazon in renewed condition for $250 (although it is on sale for $200 today). Today’s deal is a massive up to $421 under the original listing and one of the best prices you’ll find on any brand name self-empty model. Smartphone and voice control join whole home mapping, selective room cleaning options, and row-by-row cleaning paths for an intelligent cleaning system priced well below its value. The auto-return charging/resume feature is complemented by the aforementioned bagless, self-emptying base that can carry 30 days of debris before you need to lift a finger. It also “ships with all relevant accessories, a 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box.” More deals and details below. More details below. 

At $179, it’s hard to even mention the similarly-priced models that don’t have the self-empty base and particularly intelligent feature-set as the model above. But this Amazon renewed Shark ION Robot Vacuum at $100 seems like a worthy lower-priced alternative that will/might save you enough to warrant passing up the more advanced experience above. 

Once your smart cleaning bot is in order, give your front door the same treatment. Anker’s all-new eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell is now at the lowest price we have tracked yet alongside a series of the brand’s other smart gear with deals starting from $50 shipped. You can get a closer look at all of it in this morning’s roundup right here

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base features:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH:  A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. POWERFUL SUCTION:  Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. NO HAIR WRAP:  Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans–no more hair wrap. PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND:  Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Shark

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s WearOS-powered Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4...
Anker’s portable Nebula Apollo AirPlay projector ...
Thrustmaster’s Boeing Edition Yoke and Throttle Q...
Control COSORI’s regularly $200 Alexa 12-in-1 Air...
Finish out the summer with no gas or oil: SKIL 20V 18-i...
Save 22% on Wyze’s Smart Scale S with Apple/Googl...
Apple Magic Trackpad 2 elevates your desktop macOS setu...
Drop Razer’s Seiren Mini USB Mic into your gaming...
Load more...
Show More Comments