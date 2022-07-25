eufy’s all-new Dual Camera Video Doorbell hits $160 low (Save $40), more from $50

eufy’s official Amazon storefront is now kicking off the week by discounting a selection of its smart cameras and security systems. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way is the all-new eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell at $159.99. Down from $200, this is only the second notable price cut at $40 off while also undercutting our previous mention by $10. Those who want the local recording can score the HomeBase bundle at $219.99, down from $260 and also marking a new low. Having just launched back in February, the new eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell is its most capable solution yet with a 2K HDR main sensor that can stream footage right to your smartphone, smart display, and more. On top of the usual doorbell functionality that can audibly alert you thanks to the included hardware chime, there’s also the second camera sensor. Pointed at the ground to keep an eye on package deliveries, the 1080p camera is backed by all of the same motion detection capabilities. Our launch coverage details everything else you’ll need to know. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, Anker’s official Amazon store is also marking down prices on a selection of other standalone cameras and security systems. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon in some cases to lock-in the discount, with most of the offers below delivering the best prices of the year.

Though for some flashier ways to expand your smart home, this weekend saw a collection of rare price cuts go live on Philips Hue accessories. Including its typical smart bulbs, as well as lamps, lightstrips, and more, pricing starts at $13 while delivering some of the best prices of the year, if not to date overall.

eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell features:

The view offered by ordinary cameras is just too limited to provide complete protection. With a low-angle camera, blindspots are eliminated and your doorstep is in full view. Get instantly notified when your package arrives with Delivery Guard. Plus, you’ll receive pick-up reminders and alerts if someone approaches your package. See what triggered a recording, so you know how visitors approached your door and what they were doing with 3 second videos.

