Up to 39% off SKIL power tools: 2-tool combo kit $89, 1/4 sheet sander $25, more from $20

Amazon is offering the SKIL 2-tool 12V Power Tool Combo Kit at $89 shipped. Down from $145 recently, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. If you’re ready to finally start tackling some DIY projects around the house, then the best place to begin is picking up the right tools. A drill/driver is undoubtedly one of the most important tools to own as it is extremely versatile. Plus, with a circular saw, you can cut many materials down to size, including dimensional lumber like 2x4s, plywood, and much more. Today’s deal also includes the SKIL PWRCore 12V 4Ah battery as well as a charger to round out your new tool collection. Keep reading for more.

More SKIL deals:

A great way to spend your savings is to pick up this 2-pack of Swanson speed squares. They’ll help when you go to make crosscuts on dimensional lumber (or even rough stock) and they’re something I reach for constantly in the shop. Another great purchase is a solid tape measure, which I recommend this one that I keep on me at all times when working on projects. It has measurements on both sides of the tape as well as fractional readouts so you can easily know the exact measurement, without having to think “what number is this little line.” In all, these three add-on tools will only cost a combined total of $26, which falls well within your $56 savings from today’s lead deal.

Do you have other tools that you’re worried about going missing? Well, use the Smartish 3M stick-on AirTag mounts to put Apple’s item finder on them. A 2-pack of the mounts can be picked up for $6 each, which saves up to 28% and makes this a great way to secure your more expensive tools.

SKIL 2-tool Combo Kit features:

Get the everyday power tools you need, all in one convenient kit to help you cover your to-do list. The high-performance Brushless 12V Drill Driver is perfect for anything from hanging a new gallery wall to heavy-duty projects. Its Hybrid Chuck allows you to insert a 1/4 inch hex bit without tightening the chuck for extra convenience on the job. The Brushless 12V Circular Saw helps you make quick and accurate wood cuts. This cordless saw allows you to quickly adjust depth for a greater range of applications and higher efficiency. Together, this compact circular saw and drill set will have you covered for many projects to come.

