Smartish 2-pack of 3M stick-on AirTag mounts hits new low at $6 each. (Up to 28% off)

The official Smartish Amazon storefront is now offering a 2-pack of its Snitch Stick-On AirTag Case Mounts for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $18 or more at Amazon and currently fetching $15 directly from Smartish with additional shipping fees, this is the lowest price we have tracked at up to 28% off the going rate. The brand’s Black Tie Affair colorway is featured here with a flexible mounting base with subtle spacers on the back to ensure the AirTag’s speaker remains audible alongside protective air pocket corners. It also ships with a 3M adhesive (a couple of extra pads are included here as well) so you can attach them to bike seats, cars, TV remotes, and more. Additional details below.

If some traditional keychain-style cases will do the trick for your AirTags, this 2-pack of DamonLight models with included carabiner clips comes in at $10, or $5 each with free Prime shipping.

We have seen a number of notable AirTag accessory deals over the last week or more that are still live down below as well:

Our recently updated roundup of the best AirTag cases is a wonderful resource for browsing the best options out there from all of the top brands.

Smartish Snitch Stick-On AirTag Case features:

2 Pack The best things come in pairs

Secure & Hidden Shhhhhhhhhhh

Flexible Mounting Base Holds tight to flat or lightly* curved surfaces (*Avoid super curvy spots for a long lasting stick)

Small and Mighty Like AirBags for your AirTag

