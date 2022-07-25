This expansive L shaped desk ships with an included monitor riser at $65 (Save 50%)

Mr IRONSTONE Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its L Shaped Gaming Desk for $64.99 shipped with the code 50XIWCH8 at checkout. Today’s discount saves you 50% from its normal going rate of $130 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This desk is said to be easy to assemble by the company and is comprised of MDF boards and a metal frame. The desktop spans 50.8- by 18.2-inches in both direction and there’s even a monitor stand to give you extra space below your display to store a mouse and keyboard. It also sits 29.5-inches off the ground which is the perfect height for a desk. Keep reading for more.

You should put your savings toward this massive leather desk pad that will give you a nice and smooth surface to place your mouse and keyboard on. Measuring 31.5- by 15.7-inches, this will span almost the entire desk surface and give you plenty of room to put a full-size keyboard, mouse, phone, headset, and whatever else you need within reach. At $14 on Amazon, it’s also hard to pass up given the price, so be sure to pick it up before your new desk arrives.

Don’t forget that Elgato’s expansive Stream Deck XL is on sale for $211.50 right now. Down from $250, this is the second-best price of the year so far and gives you a massive macro keypad that has 32 customizable LCD screens for you to program to your heart’s content.

Mr IRONSTONE L Shaped Desk features:

This hard sturdy L-shaped desk can hold anything under the sun – constructed from P2 MDF Board and strong metal frame, it is both stable and durable. With 1.2″ by 0.6″ bar width strong enough to support up to 100lbs of weight.

The double desktop has 50.8’’ L * 18.2 D that makes your conversions around the computer desk L shaped easy and your work more fun. The corner gaming desk is as high as 29.5” with plenty of legroom for easy sitting and storage.

