Elgato’s 32-key Stream Deck XL upgrades your setup at second-best price of 2022, now $211.50

Amazon is offering the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $211.69 shipped. For comparison, you’d spend $250 for this device normally and today’s deal marks the second-best price of the year so far, being beaten only by a drop to $150 back in May at Adorama. Ready to overhaul your streaming or productivity setup, the Stream Deck XL offers 32 customizable keys which each have an individual LCD display. This display can change what’s being shown dynamically and allows you to do things like see live view counts on a stream, get stock ticker updates, and more. Plus, the buttons can be programmed to change scenes, launch apps, adjust lighting, and even dive into sub-folders for even more programming options. Check out our hands-on coverage of the smaller V2 Stream Deck for more on what the software is capable of and then head below for more.

A more versatile and budget-focused option would be to pick up the CORSAIR K55 PRO LITE RGB Gaming Keyboard, which comes with six programmable macro keys that integrate with Stream Deck software. While you won’t get the customizable LCD displays, you’ll still be able to leverage the same functions as today’s lead deal while getting an entire keyboard in the process. At $50, it’s well worth considering swapping the dedicated 32 key Stream Deck for this much more budget-focused option.

There’s plenty of other gaming discounts to cash in on right now as well. Just this morning, we found deals on the SteelSeries Apex 7 keyboard with a customizable OLED smart display at $136, as well as the first sales ever on both HyperX and Razer mice.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Improve the quality of online broadcasts with this Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller. The included app makes it easy to assign custom functions to the 32 touch-sensitive keys for easy access to actions and effects. This Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller is compatible with a variety of popular live streaming services.

