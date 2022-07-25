Weston’s French Fry Cutter plummets to a new low at Amazon of $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the Weston French Fry Cutter for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this cutter generally retails for $20 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to deliver “restaurant-quality” fries at home, this slicer is easy to use and leverages a ratcheting pusher to make it simple to operate. There are two blades to use, with one measuring 3/8- and the other 1/2-inch, which lets you decide whether you want thick or thin fries. Plus, it works with other vegetables as well, making it a versatile tool in the kitchen. Keep reading for more.

Whether you already have a French fry cutter or prefer to do it yourself, consider instead picking up this 2-pack of chef knives on Amazon for $11. This will let you chop potatoes, carrots, onions, and more when it comes time to meal prep. Plus, knives themselves are much more versatile than a dedicated French fry cutter.

Don’t forget that COSORI’s 12-in-1 air fryer oven is on sale for $134 right now. Normally $200, this air fryer leverages Alexa to deliver voice control for a unique experience all around. It’ll be the perfect addition to your new French fry cutter or knife when it comes to getting a crispy result without using actual oil.

Weston French Fry Cutter features:

Perfectly cut French fries and evenly dice vegetables and fruits with the Weston French Fry Cutter & Vegetable Dicer. The ratcheting system makes it easy to push foods through the blades, even hard vegetables. Includes 2 blade sizes and knife guide.

