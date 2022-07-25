Weston’s French Fry Cutter plummets to a new low at Amazon of $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonHome GoodsWeston
New low $12

Amazon is offering the Weston French Fry Cutter for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this cutter generally retails for $20 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to deliver “restaurant-quality” fries at home, this slicer is easy to use and leverages a ratcheting pusher to make it simple to operate. There are two blades to use, with one measuring 3/8- and the other 1/2-inch, which lets you decide whether you want thick or thin fries. Plus, it works with other vegetables as well, making it a versatile tool in the kitchen. Keep reading for more.

Whether you already have a French fry cutter or prefer to do it yourself, consider instead picking up this 2-pack of chef knives on Amazon for $11. This will let you chop potatoes, carrots, onions, and more when it comes time to meal prep. Plus, knives themselves are much more versatile than a dedicated French fry cutter.

Don’t forget that COSORI’s 12-in-1 air fryer oven is on sale for $134 right now. Normally $200, this air fryer leverages Alexa to deliver voice control for a unique experience all around. It’ll be the perfect addition to your new French fry cutter or knife when it comes to getting a crispy result without using actual oil.

Weston French Fry Cutter features:

Perfectly cut French fries and evenly dice vegetables and fruits with the Weston French Fry Cutter & Vegetable Dicer. The ratcheting system makes it easy to push foods through the blades, even hard vegetables. Includes 2 blade sizes and knife guide.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Weston

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This expansive L shaped desk ships with an included mon...
Nintendo-style 8Bitdo Pro USB Gamepad for Switch, Windo...
Tested: Noblessa DODOcase wraps your iPad in luxury lea...
Android app deals of the day: Mortal Crusade, Peppa Pig...
Samsung’s WearOS-powered Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4...
Anker’s portable Nebula Apollo AirPlay projector ...
Thrustmaster’s Boeing Edition Yoke and Throttle Q...
Control COSORI’s regularly $200 Alexa 12-in-1 Air...
Load more...
Show More Comments