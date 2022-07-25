Control COSORI’s regularly $200 Alexa 12-in-1 Air Fryer Oven with your voice for $134 shipped

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Alexa 12-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $134 shipped. Regularly $200, this is 34% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on this model outside of a couple brief one-day offers months ago, and the best we can find on this particularly large 32-quart countertop cooker. Alongside a range of built-in cooking settings (toast, bagel, pizza, bake, roast, air fry, broil, cookies, rotisserie, dehydrate, ferment, and keep warm), this model delivers smartphone connectivity alongside Alexa support for voice control you won’t get on similarly-priced models from the major brands. The LED screen, non-stick interior, 1800W of total power, and enough space for “an entire rotisserie chicken” round out the feature set here. More details below.

While it’s not going to deliver the kind of capacity you’ll get above, not to mention the smartphone connectivity, the 6-quart Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven is worth a quick look if you can make do with a smaller cooker. This one features six cooking methods and comes in at $110 shipped on Amazon right now.

Be sure to check out today’s price drop on Chefman’s electric AccuGrill as well as Amazon’s Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $27 before you dig in to our home goods guide. Featuring everything from robot vacuums and dedicated air fryers to pasta makers, multi-cookers, ice cream makers and up to 41% off Amazon dog treats, there’s are loads of ways for just about anyone to save some serious cash in there.

COSORI 12-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Toaster features:

SMART KITCHEN ASSISTANT: Use the smartphone and voice control to change the settings on the air fryer toaster oven while you go about your day

CONVECTION FUNCTION: Reduce your cooking time by using the Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven. Use the convection fan for fast and even cooking—especially if you like crispy results. This function is perfect for a rotisserie chicken

LESS OIL: Air fry your food with up to 85% less oil than traditional deep-fried foods, making for a simpler cooking experience

