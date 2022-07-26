Amazon 1-day back to school event live from $4.50: Pens, pencils, Contigo water bottles, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched a notable and wide ranging back to school sale at up to 52% off. Featuring everything from pens, pencils, and markers, to water bottles and more, this is a notable time to load up on necessities at a discount before everyone heads back to class. We are tracking a series of Paper Mate products, from erasers and retractable ball points to gel pens and mechanical pencils, starting from $4.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. On top of those, you’ll also find a series of the popular Contigo water bottles in various forms marked down from just under $9 Prime shipped. Head below for a closer at our top picks from today’s Amazon back to school event.

School supply price drops:

Water bottle deals:

If you’re looking for some serious tech to head back to school with (or to enjoy while the kids do), check out this morning’s all-time lows on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models and more from $729. The rest of our ongoing Apple gear price drops can be found in our constantly updated deal hub right here.

Paper Mate InkJoy Retractable Ballpoint Pens features:

Ultra smooth ink keeps the fun and ideas flowing

Reliable and fluid 1.0 millimeter medium tip draw clean lines from beginning to end

Retractable design is ready to write with just a satisfying click

Colorful ink in 10 bright shades adds fun to every page

Includes: 2 magenta, 2 red, 2 orange, 2 lime, 2 green, 2 turquoise, 2 blue, 2 purple, 2 Mocha and 2 black ballpoint pens

