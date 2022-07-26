Amazon 1-day back to school event live from $4.50: Pens, pencils, Contigo water bottles, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonOffice SuppliesPaper Mate
52% off From $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched a notable and wide ranging back to school sale at up to 52% off. Featuring everything from pens, pencils, and markers, to water bottles and more, this is a notable time to load up on necessities at a discount before everyone heads back to class. We are tracking a series of Paper Mate products, from erasers and retractable ball points to gel pens and mechanical pencils, starting from $4.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. On top of those, you’ll also find a series of the popular Contigo water bottles in various forms marked down from just under $9 Prime shipped. Head below for a closer at our top picks from today’s Amazon back to school event. 

School supply price drops:

Water bottle deals: 

If you’re looking for some serious tech to head back to school with (or to enjoy while the kids do), check out this morning’s all-time lows on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models and more from $729. The rest of our ongoing Apple gear price drops can be found in our constantly updated deal hub right here

Paper Mate InkJoy Retractable Ballpoint Pens features:

  • Ultra smooth ink keeps the fun and ideas flowing
  • Reliable and fluid 1.0 millimeter medium tip draw clean lines from beginning to end
  • Retractable design is ready to write with just a satisfying click
  • Colorful ink in 10 bright shades adds fun to every page
  • Includes: 2 magenta, 2 red, 2 orange, 2 lime, 2 green, 2 turquoise, 2 blue, 2 purple, 2 Mocha and 2 black ballpoint pens

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Office Supplies

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more
Paper Mate

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nulaxy’s C3 aluminum laptop riser stand brings yo...
Brim’s steel 19 Bar Espresso Machine originally w...
Save $300 on Microsoft’s Studio Laptop with float...
9to5Toys Daily: July 26, 2022 – M1 iPad Pro $382 off,...
Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 30% off watches, a...
Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 2TB Portable SSD returns to ...
Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Cha...
Belkin summer flash sale takes up to 50% off 15W MagSaf...
Load more...
Show More Comments