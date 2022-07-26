Amazon 1-day back to school event live from $4.50: Pens, pencils, Contigo water bottles, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched a notable and wide ranging back to school sale at up to 52% off. Featuring everything from pens, pencils, and markers, to water bottles and more, this is a notable time to load up on necessities at a discount before everyone heads back to class. We are tracking a series of Paper Mate products, from erasers and retractable ball points to gel pens and mechanical pencils, starting from $4.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. On top of those, you’ll also find a series of the popular Contigo water bottles in various forms marked down from just under $9 Prime shipped. Head below for a closer at our top picks from today’s Amazon back to school event.
School supply price drops:
- 144-pack Paper Mate Arrowhead Cap Erasers $4.50 (Reg. $7)
- 18-pack Paper Mate InkJoy Retractable Ballpoint Pens $5 (Reg. $8+)
- 12-pack Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens $13 (Reg. $16)
- 6-pack Paper Mate Clearpoint Mechanical Pencils $8 (Reg. $12.50)
- Paper Mate InkJoy Retractable Ballpoint Pens $6 (Reg. $11+)
Water bottle deals:
- Contigo AUTOPOP Steel Water Bottle $19 (Reg. $23)
- 2-pack Contigo AUTOPOP Water Bottles $17.50 (Reg. $22)
- 2-pack Bubba Brands Tumblers $22.50 (Reg. $32)
- 2-pack Contigo 24-oz. Water Bottles $24 (Reg. $28)
If you’re looking for some serious tech to head back to school with (or to enjoy while the kids do), check out this morning’s all-time lows on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models and more from $729. The rest of our ongoing Apple gear price drops can be found in our constantly updated deal hub right here.
