Save up to $382 on higher 11-inch M1 iPad Pro capacities with all-time lows, more from $729

Amazon is now offering a series of new all-time lows on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. Starting at $729 shipped for the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration, even deeper discounts apply to higher capacities. The 512GB model is now down to $945.99 from its usual $1,099 price tag and delivering a new low at $153 off. Plus, the 1TB capacity rests at $1,117.14 in order to hit the best price yet of $382 off.

All powered by the M1 chip for the first time, Apple’s latest iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more details on the Prime Day iPad Pro discounts.

With up to $382 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas.

Though if you can live without the Thunderbolt port, much of the M1 performance can be yours by going with Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. Luckily we’re seeing the second-best prices on the most recent iPadOS experience right now, which starts at $559 in several styles.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

