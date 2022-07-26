Belkin summer flash sale takes up to 50% off 15W MagSafe chargers at $30 and much more

Through the end of the week, Belkin has launched a new flash sale today that’s taking up to 50% off a selection of its in-house chargers and Apple accessories. Just apply code JULFS50 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free in orders over $50, as well. Our top pick is the Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger at $29.99. Down from $60, like you’ll currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the full 50% in savings and is the second-best price to date at $21 under our last mention. Launching earlier this year as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, Belkin’s model arrives with some extra premium features to justify the higher-than-Apple price. For starters, there is a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s alongside a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability. Head below for more.

The rest of the deals in this week’s Belkin flash sale are all up for grabs on this landing page. You’ll have to apply the aforementioned code in order to lock-in the savings, which apply to a collection of other MagSafe chargers, AirTags straps, and more. Just remember that the up to 50% in savings will only be live through the end of the week.

Though for the latest charging tech, be sure to go check out the new Anker GaNPrime lineup that launched to kick off the week. We took a hands-on look yesterday at what the unique new chargers deliver, highlighting all of the reasons why Anker decided to make its own charging standard instead of adopting an existing technology. Now available for pre-order, you can check out our takeaways on new Anker GanPrime series in our review.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger features:

Make charging more convenient with MagSafe and get more from your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 experience. This portable wireless charging pad delivers fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and 12, and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand. The MagSafe attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel. An extra-long 6.6ft/2m cable offers versatile placement options, and three understated colorways fit seamlessly into any home or office space.

