Brim’s steel 19 Bar Espresso Machine originally went for $400, now listed at $240 Prime shipped

Woot is now offering the Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine for $239.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $400 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $280, much like it is at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and is $10 below our previous mention. Alongside the stainless steel housing, this 19-Bar espresso machine features a 1250-watt thermal coil system with a pre-infusion phase for what the brand refers to as “balanced extraction.” The 360 degree swivel action steam wand is also a nice touch that complements the included milk frothing pitcher for delivering foamy lattes and cappuccino at home. From there, you’ll find a hot water dispenser, die cast top warmer plate for mugs, the metal tamper, and more. Head below for additional details.

A option that delivers a similar setup for less is this Gevi Espresso Machine featuring a stainless steel housing with black accents and a 15 Bar pump, it comes in at $120 shipped on Amazon with a similar steam wand in place and a nearly as powerful thermal coil system.

Then go head over to our home goods deal hub for offers on additional kitchen and cooking gear including everything from French fry cutters, cast iron dishes, and indoor grills to pasta makers, and more. One standout here is COSORI’s regularly $200 Alexa 12-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $134 shipped with all of the details you need on it waiting in our previous coverage.

Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine features:

Prepare delicious espresso drinks with this Brim 19 bar espresso maker. Die-cast construction delivers enduring quality along with a sleek look, and the thermal coil system provides reliable temperatures when preparing beverages. A hot water dispenser lets you prepare tea and hot cocoa for added versatility. Boasting a commercial-style steam wand, this Brim 19 bar espresso maker creates a perfect layer of foam for barista-style espresso creations.

