Razer brings low-profile keyboards back to life with new DeathStalker V2 lineup

Today, Razer is introducing an all-new keyboard dubbed the DeathStalker V2 lineup. With both a Pro and normal version available in full-size as well as a Pro TKL, there are quite a few options to check out here. Delivering “high-profile performance in a low-profile package,” these keyboards use Razer’s fastest low-profile switches and are “optimized with top-tier performance” in mind. Plus, there’s even a wireless option on the full-size V2 Pro, making this a well-rounded launch. Sound interesting? Let’s take a closer look below.

DeathStalker V2 keyboards deliver top-tier features

Razer’s all-new DeathStalker V2 lineup of keyboards offers quite a few benefits that we haven’t seen from the brand in quite some time. Leveraging Razer’s low-profile optical switches, the key travel measures only 2.8mm and allows you to strike each one at a faster rate than taller alternatives. We’ll start off with what all the keyboards have in common.

For starters, they all pack a slim form factor, which lets your hands and wrists rest at a “more natural angle” when typing to have better ergonomics than traditional full-height keyboards. The switches themselves are all-new to Razer’s lineup, and Lightspeed optical technology allows for the actuation to be nearly instantaneous, thanks to using a beam of light to register instead of normal switches. While the overall travel of the switch is 2.8mm as noted above, it takes just 1.2mm of travel to actuate with the linear switches, and 1.5mm with the clicky alternatives. Being optical also allows the switches to be rated for as many as 70 million presses, which is “industry leading” and beats competitors by “as much as 40%.”

“The original DeathStalker became a fan favorite due to its innovative chiclet style design and next-level typing feel within a sleek low-profile form factor,” said Chris Mitchell, Head of the PC Gaming Division at Razer. “With the new DeathStalker V2 range, we’ve kept the low-profile aesthetic of the original keyboard, but included our latest technology innovations, such as Razer Optical Switches and Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, to give gamers a fast, feature-packed gaming keyboard experience.”

Moving up to what separates the Pro from the normal DeathStalker V2 is wireless connectivity. Both the full-size and tenkeyless models have Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless tech, which is proprietary to the brand and is said to be “one of the fastest and most reliable wireless gaming technologies currently.”

You’ll find both traditional 2.4GHz connectivity to a wireless dongle connected to your PC as well as Bluetooth 5.0 depending on which suits your needs better. The TKL version of the DeathStalker V2 Pro delivers up to 50 hours of battery life, while the full-size comes in at 40 hours of usage. Either way, you should easily be able to get through a few days’ worth of gaming before having to plug in the detachable USB-C cable.

Pricing starts at $199.99 for the normal DeathStalker V2, going up to $219.99 for the V2 Pro TKL and $249.99 for the full-size V2 Pro. These keyboards are available to purchase now from both Razer and Amazon, though many models are already out of stock.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see Razer getting back into the low-profile game with the introduction of the DeathStalker V2 lineup of keyboards. For too long, the Logitech G915 has been one of the only premium wireless low-profile gaming keyboards on the market, so hopefully, Razer can heat up the competition there. Plus, with three models available, including a $200 one, Razer is giving Logitech some stiff competition as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!