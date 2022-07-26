FlashForge’s Adventurer 3 Lite FDM 3D Printer reaches 2022 low price of $271 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite FDM 3D Printer for $271.20 shipped. Normally going for $339, this 20% discount marks a new 2022 low price and comes within $21 of the all-time Amazon low. This printer has a total build area that measures 150x150x150mm with a heated build plate which will make printing materials like ABS easier with the enclosure retaining ambient heat. Once your print is completed, you can remove the build plate and flex it to remove the print with ease with a detachable nozzle system making cleaning simple. A 2.8-inch touchscreen allows you to adjust settings and start prints with the “intuitive UI.” If you’ve been looking for a beginner 3D printer for yourself or someone you know, the Adventurer 3 Lite is a great starting point. Head below for more.

While the Adventurer 3 Lite will come with a filament sample, using some of your savings with today’s deal to pick up a spool or two of filament would be the best idea. You can buy filament directly from FlashForge to have the highest confidence in your prints turning out good. You can grab a 0.5kg spool of 1.75mm PLA filament in multiple colors starting from $15. The spools are dried for 24 hours before being bagged and sent off to ensure the filament performs its best while printing with every spool being mechanically wound to prevent tangling during a print. The colors FlashForge offers range from white and black at the $15 price point and blue, green, red, transparent, and more at the $17 price point.

While you can download models from many different websites to print, there is something to be said about the feeling you get when printing something you made. But in order to design something to print, you’ll need a computer that will have no problem doing CAD, and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus is one that can be had for $1,100. The Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3060 graphics will power through pretty much any program or game with ease.

FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite FDM 3D Printer features:

Nozzle: remove nozzle just in one clip, stainless steel tube material, and fast heating up to 200°C (392°F) in 50 seconds

An intuitive UI interface provides simple operation and ease of reading to printer’s status

Ultra-quiet printing operation providing pleasant printing experience in classrooms, homes, and offices

The build plate is leveled at the factory level – calibration maybe required

