Save $300 on ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop at new low price of $1,100

The official Best Buy eBay storefront is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop in white for $1,099.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,400, this solid $300 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. This deal is also matched directly on Best Buy’s site. The ROG Zephyrus will come running Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11, and will be powered by its Ryzen 7 5800HS octa-core processor and RTX 3060 graphics. The 14-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS-level display is PANTONE-certified with 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut for creative work with “incredible color accuracy and clarity.” Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos support, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and HDMI output round out this gaming machine. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $870 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 present with the ASUS option above. The screen is slightly larger at 15.6-inches but retains the same 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

If you’re more of a content creator than a gamer, you may be more interested in the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio which can be had for $1,800. This model features an 11th gen Intel i7 processor, RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and a 14.4-inch 120Hz PixelSense Flow touch display on a floating hinge that allows you to draw on a tent-like configuration.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Laptop features:

Game like a pro on Windows 11 with this ROG Zephyrus G14. The ROG Zephyrus G14 packs an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Enjoy a fast 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage all wrapped in a light 3.53 lbs chassis. The future is thin and light.

