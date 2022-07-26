Add four solar-powered LED spotlights to your yard for $5 each, now $20 at Amazon (50% off)

HomeMark (97% positive feedback in the past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Solpex Outdoor Solar Spotlights for $19.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Designed to deliver lighting to your yard without running any electrical cords, these lights have built-in solar panels and rechargeable batteries. This allows them to run for up to 15 hours at a time without any additional light and shine with up to 700 lumens of brightness. You can insert these lights into the ground or mount them to a wall or fence, delivering plenty of ways to illuminate your yard. Plus, they’re IP67 waterproof and weather-resistant, ready to withstand the elements in the summer, fall, winter, and spring. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a specific illumination to your yard, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $15 right now on Amazon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Take your favorite tunes outside with the Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker that’s on sale for a rare price of $139. It normally goes for $179 and you’ll find that it delivers plenty of features to your outdoor setup. Not only does it offer AirPlay 2 compatibility, but it also ties in with whole-home audio setups so you can listen to the same music inside and outside at the same time.

Solpex Solar Spotlight features:

100% Solar-powered. Solar lights outdoor includes upgrated rechargable battery and advanced solar pannel which can be adjusted to capture sun energy effectively, the conversion rate of solar landscape lights reaching up to 20.5%. High quality three-layer electroplated reflectors are applied to make lights amplified on its surface and bring larger lights range. Solpex solar spotlights with 45 high-brightness LED lamp beads Produce up to 6500K light output. It is a perfect choice to showcase your home.

