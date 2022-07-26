Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker sees rare refurb discount to $139 (Orig. $179), more

Sonos is now offering its in-house refurbished Roam Portable Smart Speaker for $139 shipped. Normally fetching $179 in new condition like you’ll pay at Adorama, today’s offer delivers $40 in savings while marking a return to the 2022 low. This is only the third price cut of the year, and is the lowest we’ve seen since it was on sale back in June. Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, as well. Includes a full 1-year warranty. Head below for more.

Also on sale today courtesy of the Sonos refurbished storefront, its original Beam AirPlay 2 Soundbar is now marked down to $319. You’d more regularly pay $399 for this new condition release, with today’s offer matching the best price of the year. Sonos Beam delivers a compact way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers without sacrificing on features. It packs AirPlay 2 functionality alongside built-in Alexa and integration with the rest of the Sonos lineup. You can learn more in our hands-on review. And just like the lead deal, there’s a full 1-year warranty attached.

If your speaker needs can be met by something a little less smart and a lot more rugged, Bose’s latest SoundLink Flex floating Bluetooth speaker is worth a look. This one sells for as low as $114 thanks to an ongoing discount, which delivers notable features like a waterproof design and more along the way.

Sonos Roam features:

Learn more about Enjoy music on the go with this refurbished Sonos Roam smart portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this speaker lets you listen to tunes uninterrupted, while the water-resistant construction shields against accidental water spillage. The Automatic Trueplay tuning technology of this Sonos Roam smart portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker optimizes sound for an enhanced wireless-listening experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!