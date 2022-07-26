JBL’s Bar 5.1-Ch. Sound System with wireless surrounds and sub at low of $480 (Reg. $800)

For a limited time, Woot is offering the JBL Bar 5.1-Channel Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers and Subwoofer for $479.95 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. This same Soundbar currently goes for $600 from JBL directly and $800 from Amazon, making this deal the lowest-priced option out there right now. This soundbar system will transform your movie-watching experience with a true wireless 5.1 home theater setup. You will get two detachable battery-powered wireless surround speakers with a 10-hour battery life to supplement the soundbar and a wireless 10-inch subwoofer to add punchy bass. The soundbar itself has three HDMI inputs with a single HDMI output with ARC so you can have all your devices connected through the bar. Bluetooth is also supported here with JBL SoundShift allowing you to instantly switch between TV and phone audio sources. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to upgrade your movie-watching experience, then be sure to check out the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $200. Unlike the JBL option above, you won’t have two additional wireless surround speakers though you still get a wireless subwoofer. This 2.1-channel system has a total power of 320W which is also down from the 510W of the JBL system above. HDMI ARC support is also present here for a one-cable setup with Bluetooth wireless connectivity for mobile devices also being supported. Overall, this is a fairly basic soundbar setup that will be an improvement over your TV’s built-in speakers but you won’t have any surround sound capability.

Head on over to our home theater hub for the latest deals on other sound systems, TVs, and more. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Jamo Compact 5.0 Home Theater System for the new low price of $279. Here you get two bookshelf speakers, a center channel speaker, and two surround sound speakers with all having magnetic grilles that can be attached for a minimal look.

JBL Bar 5.1-Channel Soundbar System features:

The JBL Bar 5.1 transforms from a soundbar into a true wireless 5.1 home theater system for an epic movie and music-listening experience. With two detachable battery powered wireless surround speakers with 10-hours of playtime, 510W of total system power, a 10” wireless subwoofer, three HDMI inputs to connect 4K devices and Bluetooth, your movies, music and video games will never sound more incredible.

