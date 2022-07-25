Jamo’s Compact 5.0 Home Theater System with five speakers hits new Amazon low of $279

Amazon now offers the Jamo Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Home Theater System for $279.20 shipped. This home theater system has previously gone between $350 and $400 on Amazon and currently goes for $554 from Jamo directly, making this deal the lowest option we’ve seen. With this kit, you will get a pair of S 803 Dolby Atmos ready bookshelf speakers, a “perfectly balanced” center channel speaker, and two S 801 speakers for surround sound channels. As these speakers are part of Jamo’s STUDIO 8 series, these speakers utilize WaveGuide technology to “focus high frequencies for dynamic, powerful sound.” Don’t like the bare look? Attach the fully magnetic grilles for a clean, minimalist feel. The additional wood grain accents around the bases, feet, and tweeters add to this minimal aesthetic. Head below for more.

If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of setting up individual speakers, running speaker wire, and setting up a receiver, you could instead go with the LG S65Q 3.1 Sound Bar for $197. Here you get the benefit of dedicated speaker systems separate from your TV with a wireless subwoofer to add that punchy bass that enhances any listening experience. LG partnered with Meridian to bring even better sound quality to this setup. DTS Virtual:X brings virtual surround sound to the table with Bluetooth pairing allowing you to connect your phone to the setup to listen to music while cleaning.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub to check out the other deals we’re tracking on TVs, projectors, and more. Right now we’re tracking a new all-time low on Sony’s latest 85-inch 120Hz X90K Google Smart TV at $2,578, a $700 savings. Here you’ll have access to Dolby Vision HDR, HDMI 2.1, and exclusive PlayStation 5 features only present with Sony TVs.

Jamo Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Home Theater System features:

The front-firing tube port allows for versatility in placement (in cabinets, against walls, etc.) and enhanced, cleaner bass response. Studio 8 WaveGuide technology focuses high frequencies for dynamic, powerful sound.

Dolby Atmos ready speakers deliver sound that comes alive from all directions, including overhead, to fill any room with astonishing clarity, detail, and depth.

The Dolby Atmos topper speakers’ metal feet align with patent-pending integrated conductive metal contacts on capable Tower and Bookshelf speakers, so the back of the Topper has a clean design, free from any inputs or wires.

