Kingston's DataTraveler 256GB USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive lands in your EDC at $40 (Reg. $62)

Amazon is now offering the Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB USB-C Flash Drive for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $62, this is nearly 37% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked outside of a limited Prime Day offer at $38, and the best we can find. Delivering a compact EDC storage device, this keychain-ready device can move data nearly as fast as the most popular portable SSD options at 1,000MB/s. From there, you’ll find USB-C connectivity ready for all modern MacBooks and more alongside support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear and a “unique ridged casing with keyring loop.” More details below. 

If you can make do with a lower-capacity solution and don’t need the speedy transfer rates found above, consider the latest model 128GB Samsung USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive instead. It sells for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon with USB-C waterproof, shockproof, and X-ray protected body alongside a 5-year warranty. 

But speaking of portable SSDs, if you are looking for something more substantial than a flash drive, the ongoing price drops on the Samsung T7 Shield are worth a look. This model is the latest in the brand’s lineup, delivering 1,050MB/s transfer speeds inside of a rubberized shell over USB-C and the 2TB variant is still sitting at an Amazon all-time low. The $200 portable SSD and all of the price drop details can be found right here

Kingston DataTraveler Max features:

  • Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C USB
  • Unique ridged casing with keyring loop
  • Up to 1,000MB/s read speeds
  • Capacities up to 1TB

