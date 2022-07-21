Latest 2TB IP65-rated USB-C 3.2 Samsung Shield Portable SSD hits all-time low at $200

After the 1TB model dropped to the best price ever for Prime Day, Amazon is now offering the 2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive down at $199.99 shipped. Now available at the discounted rate in all colorways, the regularly $240 SSD is now at a new Amazon all-time low. It launched back in April and remains the latest model in Samsung’s portable lineup with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, USB-C connectivity, and up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates. Alongside the rubberized outer shell, it also features an IP65 rating for protection against water and dust and we found it to be a notable option in the product category after going hands-on with it a few months ago. Additional details below.

You’ll also want to check out this deal on PNY’s latest V2 portable SSD as well. While this option delivers a lighter 500GB capacity, if you can make do with less storage space it is an even more affordable solution that can move data even faster (up to 1,100MB/s). It might not be quite as protected as the T7 Shield and comes from an arguably less desirable company to some, PNY is a trusted storage brand delivering notable value on its latest lineup of portable SSDs from $60 right now.

On the internal SSD side of things, we are tracking a pair of notable all-time lows right now. First up, we have CORSAIR’s 4TB MP600 PRO XT M.2 at low of $580. But if you don’t need that much space, dive into the still live offer on the heatsink-equipped Samsung 7,000MB/s 980 PRO SSD down at $140.

Samsung’s latest T7 Shield SSD features:

RUGGED DURABILITY: Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance

KEEP COOL AT HIGH SPEED: Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects

MIGHTY TOUGH: Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water and dust with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop

