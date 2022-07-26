Levi’s takes an extra 40% off all sale styles with denim starting at $15

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
40% off from $15

Just in time for back to school shopping, Levi’s is currently offering an extra 40% off all sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Refresh your denim with the men’s 514 Straight Fit Flex Jeans that are marked down to $27. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $70. This dark wash denim will be easy to dress up or down and the tapered hem can be rolled for a stylish look. It’s also infused with stretch for added comfort. With over 200 positive reviews from Levi’s customers, these jeans are rated 4.2/5 stars. Catch even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Nike Back to Fall Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off already-reduced styles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Nulaxy’s C3 aluminum laptop riser stand brings yo...
Brim’s steel 19 Bar Espresso Machine originally w...
Save $300 on Microsoft’s Studio Laptop with float...
9to5Toys Daily: July 26, 2022 – M1 iPad Pro $382 off,...
Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 30% off watches, a...
Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 2TB Portable SSD returns to ...
Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Cha...
Belkin summer flash sale takes up to 50% off 15W MagSaf...
Load more...
Show More Comments