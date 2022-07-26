Levi’s takes an extra 40% off all sale styles with denim starting at $15

Just in time for back to school shopping, Levi’s is currently offering an extra 40% off all sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Refresh your denim with the men’s 514 Straight Fit Flex Jeans that are marked down to $27. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $70. This dark wash denim will be easy to dress up or down and the tapered hem can be rolled for a stylish look. It’s also infused with stretch for added comfort. With over 200 positive reviews from Levi’s customers, these jeans are rated 4.2/5 stars. Catch even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 514 Straight Fit Flex Jeans $27 (Orig. $70)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $27 (Orig. $70)
- 541 Athletic Taper Shorts $26 (Orig. $50)
- Tall Trucker Jacket $32 (Orig. $90)
- 502 Taper Flex Jeans $30 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High Rise Shorts $18 (Orig. $50)
- 501 Original Cropped Jeans $36 (Orig. $60)
- 90s Trucker Jacket $59 (Orig. $98)
- Ribcage Bootcut Jeans $42 (Orig. $108)
- 501 Skinny Jeans $36 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out the Nike Back to Fall Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off already-reduced styles.
