ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe gaming keyboard falls to new all-time low at $112 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Gaming Keyboard for $111.99 shipped. Normally $140, this is the first time we’ve seen this keyboard go for a full 20% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed for improved ergonomics, this keyboard ships with a wrist rest. There’s also something pretty unique here, which is an extra-wide Ctrl key which is made for “FPS precision.” On top of that, there’s a quick toggle switch that changes the keyboard from work to play, by rotating the function row between F keys and media controls. Head below for more.

Update 7/26 @ 5:03 p.m: Amazon is also offering the Cooler Master CK721 Space Gray Hybrid Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $95.99 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 20% discount is only the second notable price drop we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. Here you can connect over 2.4GHz wirelessly or the included USB-C cable with the three-way dial giving you control over various settings.

Update 7/26 @ 4:55 p.m: Amazon is now offering the Razer Cynosa V2 Gaming Keyboard for $39.97 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this spill-resistant keyboard with individually backlit keys. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Of course you could instead opt for the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard to save some cash. Coming in at $70, you’re saving an additional $49 over today’s lead deal while still scoring a solid mechanical keyboard. The K60 RGB Pro delivers CHERRY mechanical switches and even allows you to customize each key’s backlighting.

Don’t forget that you can pick up the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is down to a new low price of $1,100 right now. At $300 off its normal going rate, you’ll find that this RTX 3060-powered laptop is plenty for playing your favorite titles while on-the-go. Plus, it has a built-in 1080p 144Hz monitor that makes it an all-in-one solution for mobile gaming.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Gaming Keyboard features:

Step up your game with ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe, the only mechanical gaming keyboard with an ergonomic wrist rest and Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Ctrl key for FPS precision. ROG-exclusive gaming switch – ROG NX Mechanical Switch with fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves for great keystroke feel and feedback.

