Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes within $1 of all-time low at $120 (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi 32GB Android Tablet for $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This is also the lowest we’ve seen since our previous mention from back in March. Delivering an affordable way to enjoy catching up on movies and other content away from the big screen, Samsung’s Tab A7 Lite packs an 8.7-inch screen with thin bezels. Its 32GB of onboard storage is supplemented by microSD card support, too. Complete with a 5,100mAh battery, you should be able to go all day before needing to recharge and when it does come time to plug in, there’s a 15W USB-C charger included in the box. Our launch coverage details more about the experience, as well.

A great companion to the A7 Lite would be grabbing one of Samsung’s official Bookcovers. These folio-style cases protect your tablet with a folding design that covers both the front and back of your device. Also doubling as a kickstand, it can help enhance your movie watching setup, too. Currently selling for under $27 at Amazon, you’ll even have enough savings left over from the tablet itself to cover the purchase.

While it’s a bit more premium, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is also an Android experience worth considering. Currently on sale at Amazon for $280, you’re looking at one of the best prices to date with a detachable keyboard in tow at $70 off.

Samsung Tab A7 Lite features:

Meet the device your whole family will love: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, the tablet that’s made to be shared. With its compact 8.7″ screen, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfectly sized for entertainment on the go. Its sturdy metal frame is built to be brought along from the living room to your beach vacation, or wherever you want to take it. Plus, with a powerful processor for fast streaming and plenty of storage for your favorite files, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite simplifies entertainment needs for everyone under your roof.

