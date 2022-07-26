Sperry End of Season Sale takes 60% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

The Sperry End of Season Sale takes 60% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Authentic Original 2-Eye Sneakers Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $38 and originally sold for $95. These lightweight shoes are cushioned for comfort and have a rubber outsole that is designed to give you traction. Plus, the dark navy coloring is a fantastic option to transition into fall. With over 250 reviews from Sperry customers, these shoes are rated 4.2/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below. You will also want to check out the Nike Back to Fall Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

