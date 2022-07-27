Astro’s A40 TR wired headset for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC returns to Amazon low at $100

Amazon is offering the Astro Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC at $99.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon only twice before. This headset is made to deliver a premium experience without blowing your budget. Whether you’re live streaming, a competitive player, or a professional, this headset is perfect for you. There’s a swappable boom microphone that can be placed on any side of the A40 TR and it features a uni-directional capsule so it can pick you up from either side with ease. It’s also Mod Kit Ready so you can pick up a voice-isolating microphone, padded headband, noise-cancelling ear cushions, and more. Head below for additional information.

Save some cash when you opt for the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired gaming headset instead. Sure, it doesn’t come with the higher-end build that you’ll find with the Astros above, but the Arctis 1 Wired does allow you to enjoy a premium headset at a lower cost. Coming in at $50 on Amazon, it’s hard to not recommend at least giving SteelSeries’ headset a consideration.

Don’t forget that Sony’s just-released XM5 ANC Headphones are seeing their first refurbished discount at $139 off. Down to $259 from its normal $398 going rate, these headphones will give you a premium experience all around. While they’re not specifically geared toward gaming, you’ll still be able to connect them to your smartphone, tablet, or even PC to game with if that’s something you’re interested in doing.

Astro A40 TR Wired Gaming Headset features:

Play like a Pro! The ASTRO A40 TR is the premier gaming headset for professional gamer’s, including e-sports athletes, content creators and live steamers. It was developed with e-sports athletes to meet their rigorous standards for audio fidelity, comfort, and durability. Mod Kit Ready, the A40 TR adapts to any gaming environment.The A40 TR arrives as an open-back headset featuring a swappable boom mic and customizable speaker tags. For loud tournament environments, one can transform the A40 TR into a closed-back noise-isolating headset by adding a Mod Kit (sold separately) with sealed Speaker Tags, synthetic leather ear cushions, and a voice-isolating microphone.

