Sony’s just-released XM5 ANC Headphones see first refurbished discount to $259 (Orig. $398)

Secondipity via eBay’s official refurbished storefront now offers the recently-released Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $259 shipped in both black and silver. Normally fetching $398 in new condition at retailers like Amazon, this is one of the very first chances to save since debuting earlier in the spring. Today’s offer amounts to $139 in savings and is the best discount we’ve tracked so far. Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more.

One of the more notable aspects of the lead deal is that it comes backed by eBay’s in-house refurbished policy. That not only includes a 2-year warranty, but also some added peace of mind of a full refund guarantee and more. We’ve taken a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program twice so far, walking away quite impressed both times by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings on the XM5s above.

As far as another pair of the most recent releases go, Bose makes some of our favorite headphones and its latest pair of cans are currently on sale. Right now its latest QuietComfort 45 are now on sale for the second-best price yet at $279, which delivers best-in-class ANC, a comfortable over-ear design, and 24-hour playback all at $50 off.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

