Save 31% on eufy’s latest retrofit smart deadbolt lock and keypad with first discount to $125

The official eufy Amazon storefront is offering its Security R10 Retrofit Smart Lock with Wireless Keypad for $124.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped and code EUFYLOCK1012 at checkout. Normally going for $180, this 31% discount marks a new all-time low price while also being the first discount we’ve seen for this new lock. This lock currently goes for $200 from Best Buy. The benefit of a retrofit lock like this one is it is installed over your existing deadbolt so you can smartify your door without invasive work. There are multiple ways to unlock the door including your existing key, the keypad, remotely over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, Alexa or Assistant, and iPhone users will get to use the fully automatic locking system that will unlock the door when it detects you nearby. The eufy app allows you to set up user codes for family and friends with the ability to disable them whenever you need to. If you rent or live in an apartment, this lock will be the best way to add smart functionality to your door. Head below for more.

This smart lock is one of the lowest-priced options out there from a reputable brand though you can find some for a little cheaper. If you can modify your door to install a new deadbolt, then you may be interested in the Amazon Basics Contemporary Electronic Keypad Deadbolt Door Lock for $52. This is a no-frills lock with no integration with Alexa, Assistant, or any app with the unlocking handled by either the keypad or backup key. You can customize the delay after the door is unlocked to automatically lock for peace of mind. The kit will come with all necessary hardware components and is “easy to install with a Philips head screwdriver.”

Be sure to swing in by our smart home hub for more deals on locks, cameras, and more. We’re currently tracking deals on Google’s latest Nest smart speakers and displays as they return to 2022 lows starting from $30. Headlining these deals is the latest Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $55 which beats our previous mention by $5 and nets you a fabric-wrapped hub centered around the 7-inch display with Soli Sleep Sensing to boot.

eufy Security R10 Retrofit Smart Lock features:

【Automatic Locking and Unlocking】: A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry or your hands are full. iPhone automatic unlocking supported.

【 Easily Install and Fit Over Your Existing Deadbolt】: Avoid the call to a professional and fit Retrofit Smart Lock R10 over your existing deadbolt by yourself—upgrading your current door lock to a smart one.

【Control From Anywhere】: Unlock Smart Lock from anywhere, anytime, right from your phone via the eufy Security app. Let in friends and guests without having to get up, or unlock for your cleaner or kids while you’re at work.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!