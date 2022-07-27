Google’s latest Nest smart speakers and displays return to 2022 lows from $30

After seeing notable discounts go live earlier in the month for Prime Day, B&H is now back to end July with another chance to save on Google’s line of latest smart speakers and displays. Headlining is the latest Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $54.99 shipped. Down from $100, this is matching the best price of the year at $45 off while beating our previous mention by $5. Today’s offer is also the lowest price in several months, as well. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more from $30.

If you’d prefer something a bit more portable for taking around the house or even out onto the patio this summer, we’re still tracking a notable refurbished discount on the Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker. Alongside just integrating with Apple’s audio standard, there’s also support for Alexa and Assistant to make the $139 sale price tag even more compelling.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

