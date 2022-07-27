Fresh homemade juices await, Chefman’s steel 2-speed model within $2 of all-time low at $69

Amazon is now offering the Chefman 2-Speed Electric Juicer for $69.31 shipped. Regularly $80 and sometimes going for as much as $84, this is within about $2 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. It also still fetches the full $80 directly from Chefman. This is a notable way to bring home a stainless steel juicer to your kitchen arsenal without spending significantly more – even the Dash model sells for $90 right now – on a high-end machine. The dual speed control and 700-watt motor can handle fresh homemade juices as well as “a gym pick-me-up or savory soups and sauces.” The “extra-wide” feeding tube and stainless steel blade are joined by a foam separator, 1-quart juice pitcher for dispensing, and a cleaning brush as well. Head below for more details.

There’s really not a ton of options out there for less than today’s lead deal from a trusted brand at the moment. But it might be worth taking a quick look at this $44.50 shipped model from Juilist while you’re at it. It’s not coming from a brand we have as much experience with, but it will save you even more than today’s lead Chefman offer and is said to deliver much of the same results.

In case you missed it, Amazon has now launched a notable Gold Box sale on Instant Pot cookers. Ranging from Vortex air fryers to multi-cookers and even its handy electric Dutch ovens, you’re looking at up to 46% in savings and deals starting from $67 shipped. You’ll find all of those right here and even more over in our home goods deal hub.

Chefman 2-Speed Electric Juicer features:

HEALTHY & HOMEMADE JUICE: Juice your favorite fruits, fresh greens, and hearty vegetables for nutritious beverages. The extra-wide feeding tube and stainless steel blade make it easy to juice whole pieces of produce.

CONVENIENT CONTROL: The 2-speed control switch and powerful 700-watt motor allow you to juice your way. Whether you’re juicing produce for a gym pick-me-up or using it for savory soups and sauces, the Pro Juicer can do the heavy lifting.

EASY-TO-CLEAN: The detachable juice pitcher and dishwasher-safe parts allow for a quick cleanup. The stainless steel and black surface wipes down easily after use and displays beautifully on your countertop.

