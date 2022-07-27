Instant Pot Gold Box up to 46% off: Vortex air fryer all-time low at $67, Dutch ovens, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
46% off From $67

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 46% off Instant Pot multi-cookers, air fryers, and its electric Dutch Ovens. One standout option is the 5.7-quart Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer Oven combo for $66.95 shipped. Regularly $119, like it fetches directly from Instant and at Home Depot, it more optically sells for $100 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mentions and the lowest price we can find. This model might look like a dedicated air fryer, but it can also broil, roast, and reheat foods using the brand’s EvenCrisp tech (it “drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish”). From there, you’ll find a series of presets for “one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns, and more” alongside temperature settings up to 400-degrees, a dishwater-safe fry basket for easy clean-ups, and the sleek black design with stainless steel accents. Head below for the rest of today’s Gold Box Instant Pot sale. 

Today’s Gold Box Instant Pot deals also include some of the brands multi-cookers, including air fry-ready and more traditional models, starting from $80 as well as up to $70 off a pair of its electric Dutch ovens that deliver all-in-one cooking and serving from a single unit. You can browse through the entire sale event via this handy landing page for up to 46% in savings. 

Then check out the Eilte Gourmet egg cooker deals we spotted yesterday afternoon starting from under $12.50 Prime shipped before you dive into the rest of our home goods price drops. Just be sure to take a quick look at the Amazon all-time low still live on Chefman’s electric AccuGrill with a built-in meat thermometer while you’re at it. 

Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer Oven features:

  • 4-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, broil, roast and reheat.
  • EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!
  • ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more!
  • FAST PREHEATING: Little to no preheating time, from frozen to golden in minutes! Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 120 to 400° F.
  • EASY CLEAN-UP: Non-stick, dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Rare 60% price drop hits Leatherman’s steel Multi...
Fibaro’s HomeKit Multi-Sensor tracks motion, temp...
Upgrade summer cookouts with new Amazon low on Cuisinar...
Carhartt takes 40% off best-selling t-shirts and go-to ...
Fresh homemade juices await, Chefman’s steel 2-sp...
Sony’s just-released XM5 ANC Headphones see first...
Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED sees 1-day discount ...
Google’s latest Nest smart speakers and displays ...
Load more...
Show More Comments