Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off styles from just $9: Polos, jackets, more

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Classic Fit L.12.12 Polo Shirt that would be a fantastic option for back to school. This classic polo shirt is currently marked down to $58, which is $40 off the original rate. This style pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, chino pants, or jeans and you can choose from several color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 700 Lacoste customers. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below and be sure to check out the Carhartt Summer Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Crew Neck Stretch Organic Cotton T-Shirt $45 (Orig. $75)
- Classic Fit L.12.12 Polo Shirt $58 (Orig. $98)
- SPORT Crocodile Print Tracksuit $156 (Orig. $260)
- Novak Djokovic Breathable Stretch Polo $72 (Orig. $120)
- Hooded Cotton Jersey Sweatshirt $58 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Light Zippered Nylon And Mesh Jacket $125 (Orig. $210)
- Roland Garros Built-In Shorts Skirt $72 (Orig. $120)
- Perf-Shot Leather Sneakers $69 (Orig. $115)
- Double Collar Check Cotton Blend Trench Coat $187 (Orig. $375)
- Slim fit Stretch Cotton Piqué Polo $66 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
