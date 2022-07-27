Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off styles from just $9: Polos, jackets, more

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Classic Fit L.12.12 Polo Shirt that would be a fantastic option for back to school. This classic polo shirt is currently marked down to $58, which is $40 off the original rate. This style pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, chino pants, or jeans and you can choose from several color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 700 Lacoste customers. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below and be sure to check out the Carhartt Summer Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!