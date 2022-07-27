Medify’s MA-40 Air Purifier 2-pack filters 840-sq. feet of air every 30 minutes at low of $355.50

Amazon is now offering the Medify MA-40 Air Purifier 2-pack for $350.74 shipped. Normally going for $450, this 22% discount marks a new 2022 low price and comes within $1 of the all-time low we’ve seen. Each purifier here uses a HEPA H13 filter to remove “99.9% of harmful particles including allergens, odors, VOCs, smoke, pollen,” and more from the air. Three different fan speeds allow you to choose the lowest option for virtually silent operation with the maximum noise level at just 66dB. The touchscreen allows you to adjust settings, change the up to 8-hour timer, turn on sleep mode, and more. With the MA-40, you’re looking at up to 840-square feet being recirculated every 30 minutes. This 2-pack will give you even more flexibility with positioning so you can have one in your living room and one in your bedroom. Head below for more.

If you want smart control over your air purifier, then you may be more interested in the LEVOIT Core 600S Air Purifier for $270 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get a purifier that uses the same HEPA H13 filter to trap air particulates with this single unit covering an area up to 3,175-square feet once an hour with its VortexAir technology. You will be able to control this purifier with the free VeSync app with hands-free voice controls supported by Alexa and Assistant integration. The app will even show you air quality trends so you can see how the unit is performing with the ability to configure Smart Scenes when air quality hits different levels you set.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for more deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, and more. Right now we’re tracking a deal on the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus at the new Amazon low price of $147. This oven features 260-square inches of cast iron cooking space and a dual-hinged lid design that lets this unit function as a pizza oven or open griddle.

Medify MA-40 Air Purifier features:

For those who suffer from asthma, allergies, pet owners, smokers, or people generally concerned about indoor air quality. Perfect for homes, offices, and schools to efficiently clean 840 sq. ft. every 30 minutes. The touch screen operation panel features 3-speed settings, a 0-8 hr timer, sleep mode, and child lock. Activated carbon removes odors and smoke while the HEPA filters small particles, so you have peace of mind knowing your indoor air is clean.

