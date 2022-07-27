Upgrade summer cookouts with new Amazon low on Cuisinart’s 3-in-1 Pizza Oven at $147

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus for $147 shipped. Regularly $299 and more typically in the $197 range, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. However, it is also matched at Walmart right now. Ready to bring the pizza party outdoors and to your summer cookouts, it features 260-square inches of cast iron cooking space and a dual-hinged lid design that doubles as both a pizza oven door that can then be flipped up to deliver some griddle action as well. Alongside an integrated storage shelf along the bottom of the unit, this one also ships with a 13-inch cordierite pizza stone “that retains and distributes heat evenly for perfectly cooked crust.” Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable pizza oven on Amazon for less than our Cuisinart offer above, but you could go with a more modest countertop cooker instead. Something like this Dash Express Countertop Toaster Oven that sells for $60 shipped on Amazon can handle smaller pies at a far more affordable rate and deliver an even more versatile cooking experience for toast, pastries, and just about anything else you might want from a small oven.

The rest of our ongoing cooking and outdoor grilling deals are waiting in our home goods deal hub, as always. It is easily the best resource on the internet for saving money on items like this and other household essentials. For example, an even more versatile countertop model than the Dash mentioned above that will still come in at under the price of today’s pizza oven is COSORI’s smart Alexa 12-in-1-Oven at $134 – it can cook pizzas, air fry side dishes, and more with voice command action and smartphone control in tow.

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus features:

PIZZA OVEN: Features a 13″ cordierite pizza stone that retains and distributes heat evenly for perfectly cooked crust

GRIDDLE: Cast iron griddle plate offers 233 square inches of cooking space

GRILL: Cast iron grill grate offers 260 square inches of cooking space

INTEGRATED SURFACE STORAGE: The storage shelf below keeps all of the cooking surfaces neatly packed away when not in use

DUAL HINGED LID DESIGN: Lid flips up when griddling and grilling and the front door flips down for easy access to pizza and for checking on food while cooking without losing heat

