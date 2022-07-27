Skytech’s RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 gaming desktops hit new lows from $1,230 ($270 off)

Amazon is offering the Skytech Blaze 3.0 Gaming Desktop i5/16GB/500GB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,229.99 shipped. Down $270 from its normal going rate of $1,500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This desktop is perfect for getting started with PC gaming as it offers plenty of power for the price. While it does use a previous-generation processor, with a 10th Generation i5 in tow, the RTX 3060 Ti is more than powerful enough to run the latest games at 1080p or even 1440p. You’ll also find an ample 16GB of RAM here and a 500GB SSD installed as well, which is great for getting up and going as soon as it arrives. Head below for an additional, more powerful desktop discount.

Also on sale at Amazon is the Skytech Gaming Desktop i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,499.99. Down $200 from its normal $1,700 going rate, today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Coming in at $270 above today’s lead deal, you are getting a bit more for the extra cash. This desktop steps things up to an 11th Generation i7 processor as well as the RTX 3070 graphics card. Upgrading will allow you to play more games at high or ultra settings as well as handle other tasks with ease.

Don’t forget to check out the Apple M1 Max Mac Studio that’s on sale for a new all-time low, currently on sale for $1,849. That’s a full $150 off its normal going rate and delivers one of Apple’s most powerful computers ever to your desk. Sporting an all-new form factor, there’s an SD card slot up front, USB-A and 10GbE around back, native HDMI 2.0 output, and much more in tow here.

Skytech Blaze Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech Blaze 3.0 offers the best gaming computer built up to date with the INTEL i5 10400 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TI Graphic Card that can quickly run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at High to Ultra settings, crisp 1440p QHD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

