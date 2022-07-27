New all-time low brings Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio down to $1,849 (Save $150)

Trusted retailer Expercom is now offering the Apple Mac Studio M1 Max 10-core 32GB for $1,849 shipped. Marking one of the first overall discounts to date, this is down from the usual $1,999 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low. Not only is this $150 off, but also $50 under our previous mention from nearly 2 months ago. Apple’s all-new Mac Studio arrives as the most powerful M1 machine yet thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

On the more affordable side of Apple’s desktop lineup, the M1 Mac mini is at the opposite end of the spectrum. You’ll find an even more compact design to complement the entry-level Apple Silicon chip and a price tag that much more conducive to starting out with macOS at $659. It won’t offer quite as flagship-worthy performance as the lead deal, but should be perfect for finally trying out the M1 chip at the desktop.

As far as other Apple discounts go now that we’re halfway through the week, most of the savings are dominated by price cuts on the latest MacBooks. On the flagship side of the lineup, Apple 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros are now sitting at all-time lows from $1,749 with at least $250 in savings attached. Though if you’d prefer going with a newer model that isn’t quite as powerful, the just-released M2 MacBook Pro is back in stock at the all-time low of $1,234.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M1 Max or all-new M1 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

