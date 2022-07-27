SWAGTRON’s folding EB-5 e-bike with 15.5 mile range falls to 2022 low at $480 ($120 off)

Amazon is offering the SWAGTRON Swagcycle EB-5 Folding Electric Bike for $479.99 shipped. This knocks a full $120 off its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve seen so far in 2022. This bike comes pre-assembled so you don’t have to waste any time before you’re able to get riding. It’s height adjustable so you can tune this bike for both adults and kids. The 14-inch wheels are also air-filled and have quick-disconnect power lines so you can easily maintenance them. Plus, the built-in battery lets you ride up to 15.5 MPH for as far as 15.5 miles on a single charge. Check out our review to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Take a little bit of your savings and pick up this light kit that you can mount directly to the handlebars in today’s lead deal. There’s five LEDs in the headlight and three in the taillight, ensuring you can be seen from the front or rear when riding at night. The kit is available for $10 at Amazon as well, which is fairly budget-friendly all things considered.

Don’t forget that the Swagtron EB-6 Bandit e-bike is a great choice for those after a fat tire ride. It’s on sale for $100 off right now, making it $800 at Amazon. Delivering longer range and a faster top speed, this e-bike is great for traversing a multitude of terrains thanks to its wider tires.

SWAGTRON Swagcycle EB-5 Electric Bike features:

Pre-assembled; the electric bike already comes pre-assembled so you won’t have to waste time with complicated assembly and foreign bike parts

Height adjustable for adults and teens; easily adjust the bicycle seat and handlebar to find the perfect position for a comfortable ride

14 inch wheels; a pair of air-filled rubber tires with quick-disconnect power lines ensure better traction and easy tire maintenance

