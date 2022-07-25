Swagtron EB-6 Bandit delivers a more affordable e-bike with 18.6MPH speeds at $800 (Save $100)

Amazon now offers the Swagtron EB-6 Bandit e-Bike for $799.99 shipped. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings in order to mark the best in over a year. This is also one of the first markdowns in 2022 period and the best price since before last summer. Delivering a more affordable way to hit the streets on an EV this summer, the Swagtron EB-6 Bandit e-Bike features a 350W motor front and center for enabling 18.6MPH top speeds. That drives the pair of 20-inch wheels which are coated in a 4-inch fat tire design that means you can even handle traversing less even terrain. There’s also a 7-speed Shimano shifting system to help out with off-road cruising to round out the package alongside an aluminum frame and 20-mile range.

While it won’t handle some of the more off-road use riding sessions that the lead deal can, the Swagtron Swagcycle EB-7 Elite is a more affordable solution to get you in on the summer EV action. Selling for $650 on sale at Amazon, this model trades in the fat tire design for a folding form-factor that’s a bit better suited for commuting to and from the office. Alongside a 350W motor, there’s also a 15.5-mile range and ability to hit upwards of 18.6MPH top speeds.

If your green senses are focused more on how you can apply the same environmentally-friendly savings to gear for the lawn, this morning saw a notable Greenworks Gold Box sale go live at Amazon. Discounting a selection of the brand’s 40V tools, you’ll find a collection of deep discounts starting at $31. Covering everything from electric mowers and trimmers to chainsaws, these are all notable chances to ditch gas and oil from your routine.

Swagtron EB-6 Bandit e-Bike features:

Take on the world with the EB-6 electric bike. The EB-6 is a state-of-the-art hybrid bike, also known as a pedelec, with enough power to last up to 20 miles. Whether you want to pedal to your destination part of the way or use power assist technology and let the motor do all the work, the EB-6 e bike makes bike riding fun again. For safety, the EB-6 even comes with a bell to alert pedestrians and cars to your presence.

