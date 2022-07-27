Take your coffee game to the next level with this 6-cup Moka Pot at $22, more from $15

Woot is offering a selection of Coffee Gator products on sale from $15 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the 6-cup Moka Pot Stovetop Espresso Maker at $21.99. Down from $29 at Amazon, and currently on sale for $24 there, today’s deal comes within a dollar of our last mention from 2021. Designed to let you brew up to six cups of espresso on your stovetop, this Italian coffee maker is quite simple to use. Just place water in the bottom, coffee above, and then heat it up. That’ll let the brewer create espresso with ease, all without having to spend hundreds of dollars on an automatic machine. Check out the rest of the sale here at Woot and then head below for more.

Use this electric frother to help take your coffee game to the next level. It lets you take milk, cream, or anything else that you want light and foamy and easily make it. Simply place the end into whatever liquid you’re trying to froth, turn it on, and it goes to work. At under $7, it’s a great buy with your savings from today’s lead deal and will help you make cafe-style drinks at home.

Don’t forget that you can upgrade your summer cookouts with a new Amazon low on the Cuisinart 3-in-1 pizza oven. It’s on sale for $147 from its normal $197 or more going rate, making now a great time to pick it up. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great kitchen essentials from top brands as we find them.

Gator Moka Pot Stovetop Espresso Maker features:

Barista-Approved Coffee: Our classic moka pot stainless steel expresso machine makes the best homemade, traditional Italian coffee you can get

Versatile Recipes: Our stovetop espresso coffee maker makes 2floz of rich, velvety perculator style coffee. Say ciao to delicious espresso, Americano, cappuccino, and latte at home

Easy & Dependable: Brew the best tasting Italian espresso with utmost ease, whether you have a gas stove, an electric range, or even a camping stove

