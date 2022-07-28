AUTO-VOX wireless backup camera kit installs ‘in minutes’ at 2022 low of $93 (Reg. $160)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $93.19 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code ZT8PYHCD at checkout. Down from $160, today’s deal beats our last mention of $98 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take your reverse game to the next level when driving, this backup camera kit installs without any major wiring required. It wirelessly communicates from the camera at the rear of your vehicle to the included rearview mirror, and the camera itself is IP68 weather-resistant. Plus, the rearview mirror has a built-in screen so you can install this system even without having a radio capable of taking a camera input. Keep reading for more.

Today’s lead deal is great if you don’t already have a display in your car to view the backup camera on. However, if your stereo already has the capability of showing a backup camera, then why not save some serious cash? This backup camera can be picked up for just $26 at Amazon, sports night vision, and is waterproof. I used one for quite a while before replacing it with a higher-end model when moving to a different stereo.

Don’t forget to check out the 3-in-1 windshield/dashboard/air vent smartphone mount that’s on sale for $21.50 at Amazon today. We found the deal in our Smartphone Accessories roundup from earlier this morning and makes it easy for you to get navigation prompts and take calls hands-free when on the road.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

No Wiring from Rear to Front: The transmitter replaces the video cable which connect backup camera to monitor, and reversing image is transmitted by the wireless system directly, which free you from the complex wiring issue.

High Compatibility With OEM Look: There are 4 size of brackets in package to meet the different market needs ,so the rear view mirror can fits most cars. And it can be anti-vibrated under various bumpy road,working as well as the original one.

Stable Signal Transmission: The wireless transmission can reach up to 100 meters in open area, it can send strong signals to the monitor, which provides you a high definition image without interference and flickers.

