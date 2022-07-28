Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 Windshield, Dashboard, Air Vent Phone mount $21.50, more

TORRAS Mount Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Windshield/Dashboard/Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount for $21.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $28, today’s deal marks a new all-time low for the year so far, making now a great time to pick it up. Designed to be quite versatile all around, this smartphone mount is great for taking summer or fall road trips. It’s designed to mount to your dashboard, windshield, or even air vent making it something that can be attached permanently to your vehicle yet still able to be used in rentals just the same. It uses a grip system to grab your smartphone when placed down as well, making it quite easy to use overall.

The 2022 enhanced TORRAS cell phone holder for car passed the military-grade sturdiness test! Absolutely sturdier 20 x than normal ones! The suction cup can withstand the temperature from -20℃（-4°F) to 95℃/(203°F), also be reusable! You can stick it on your car dash or windshield. Also, you can get a sticky pad to protect your car dash. Completely friendly, hands-free and views-adjustable! Release easily with one button, clamp fast with one hand! The car phone holder mount is suitable for all kinds of mobile phones with brand thick cases, Battery cases, Ring cases and it is exceptionally sturdy to hold your phone tightly.

