Converse adds new markdowns from $10: Up to 50% off fall sneakers, apparel, more

Converse is currently offering up to 50% off sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Converse Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Chuck 70 Crafted Canvas High Top that’s currently marked down to $55, which is $30 off the original rate. These shoes are are available in two color options and the high top design is great for transitioning into fall. The mixed materials are very on-trend and it has superior cushioning to promote all-day comfort. Head below to score additional deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Carhartt Flash Sale takes 40% off best-selling apparel and gear for back to school.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!