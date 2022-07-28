Google Pixel 6a sees launch day discounts with $50 Amazon gift card, free via Xfinity Mobile

It’s Pixel 6a launch day, and if you didn’t score a pre-order on Google’s latest smartphone, there are plenty of ways to save on day one. First up, Amazon is now bundling the unlocked Google Pixel 6a 128GB in all three colors with a $50 gift card for $449 shipped. That’s list price on the handset, but a free $50 to spend courtesy of the retailer. Just make sure to click the Add both to Cart button under the special offers section to lock-in the credit.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well. Head below for another Google Pixel 6a launch day discount.

Those who are looking to score Google’s latest smartphone on a plan, Xfinity Mobile is now offering another launch day Pixel 6a discount. Right now when you sign up for a new line via the carrier, the price will drop down to $0 per month thanks to bill credits. This is the first promotion courtesy of the carrier, and delivers $449 in savings off the usual price of the smartphone to grab the new device for free. You’ll be locked into the plan for 2 years, saving you $18.74 per month when porting over an existing phone number.

Whether you’re looking to use the $50 Amazon gift card from the lead promotion or just want to spend some of those Xfinity bill credits, picking up a new case for your device is a good call. And to that end, Google’s official in-house Pixel 6a case is worth a look at $30. Coming in two different styles, each of these add some extra protection to your handset alongside a build comprised of 30% recycled materials.

Google Pixel 6a features:

Google Pixel 6a adapts to you; it’s super fast and secure and powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use most. Take amazing photos with Pixel’s 12 megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser[3], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode. With Google Tensor, your phone launches apps fast, pages and images load quickly, and everything runs smoothly

