Govee’s Wi-Fi-enabled 4-probe meat thermometer returns to all-time low of $50

The official Govee Amazon Storefront is now offering its 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer for $49.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $90, this 44% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this thermometer. Make sure you cook meat to perfection with Govee’s Wi-Fi-enabled meat thermometer with the Govee Home app notifying you when a set temperature is reached. You can set a custom temperature threshold or use one of the 28 USDA-Meat preset temperatures to remove the guesswork. The rechargeable battery can also last up to 40 hours on a single charge. The four probes monitor temperature independently meaning you can keep track of different types of meat with one device. Head below for more.

If you don’t care for the smart functionality of the Govee thermometer above, you could instead go with the ThermoPro TP-16 Digital Cooking Thermometer for $19. There is no Wi-Fi connectivity with this thermometer and you will have three-fewer temperature probes. You can set timers that can be set to notify you when to check whatever you’re cooking with the probe being able to handle temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit. There are even pre-programmed temperatures from the USDA with this thermometer so you can ensure the meat is cooked properly and safe.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your outdoor cooking game, then you may be interested in the Cuisinart Flat-Top Gas Griddle at the 2022 low price of $112.50. Here you’ll have 275-square inches of cold-rolled steel cooking surface with stainless steel burners producing up to 20,000 BTUs. It’s also compact enough to go traveling with you.

Govee 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer features:

Detailed temperature data and easy-to-read charts are generated within 24 hours. Perfect for a quick review or an in-depth analysis of the temperature performance

Use the convenient and easy-to-read backlight screen to keep track of your temperatures at night. Easily switch between ℉/℃(the default unit is Fahrenheit). On the Govee Home App, you can add a cooking timer.

The magnetic back can easily be attached to a refrigerator, oven, grill, or any other metal surface.

