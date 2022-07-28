Get the smash burgers going with Cuisinart’s Flat-Top Gas Griddle at $112.50 (Reg. $180+)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CGG-501 Gourmet Gas Griddle for $112.40 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Cuisinart and even more over at Lowe’s, this model has more typically sold in the $180 range at Amazon where it is at the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. While a great option for breakfasts and a wide range of other meals, some folks swear by a flat top for smash burgers and the like as well. This one provides 275-square inches of cold-rolled steel cooking surface alongside stainless steel burners that can produce up to 20,000 BTUs and a twist-to-start ignition. It is also just portable enough to take with you on summer adventures and requires no assembly. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is already quite affordable for a gas griddle of its type, this Royal Gourmet 3-burner model is worth a quick look as well. It comes in at just under $100 on Amazon right now and features even more power across its three separately controlled burners on top of including a similar integrated piezo igniter. Get a closer look right here.

You’ll also want to take a peek at the brand new Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10-quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer that is now seeing its very first price drop. Alongside the built-in meat thermometer, this model can cook two different dishes at the same time all while delivering the same smart Ninja experience the brand has become known for. All of the details you need, including the updated feature set and pricing information can be found in this morning’s deal post and be sure to head over to our home goods guide for more cooking offers.

Cuisinart CGG-501 Gourmet Gas Griddle features:

285-SQUARE-INCH COOKING SURFACE: The griddle features a 285 square inch cold-rolled steel cooking surface.

STAINLESS STEEL BURNERS: Features two stainless steel burners combining to produce 20,000 BTUs that is powered by a twist-to-start ignition.

PORTABLE DESIGN: The griddle measures 19.5 x 20 x 9 inches. The grill weighs only 30 lbs., making it easy for transport and ideal for decks, patios and balconies, camping, tailgating and more.

BUILT-IN HOSE FOR 20 LB LP TANK: The griddle features a built in hose made to work with a 20 lb LP tank, allowing you to cook longer and more efficiently.

