iPhone 12/Pro Max sees 1-day refurb discounts from $470, Apple Watch SE $190, more from $95

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhones. Prime members will score free shipping, while a $6 fee will apply otherwise. A favorite this time around is the iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB in two styles for $799.99. Originally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is marking the first-best price to date, lowest in a month, and a total of $299 in savings.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alongside everything else included in the sale, Woot is also marking down the smaller iPhone 12 in refurbished condition through the end of today. Starting at $469.99 for the 64GB capacity, this one is now down from the original $799 price tag at within $10 of the 2022 low and a match of our previous mention. You’re looking at just about all of the same features above, just in a form-factor that’s centered around a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. There’s still 5G connectivity and an A14 Bionic chip, just with a dual camera array around back. Get a closer look in our hands-on review to see how this model compares.

Today’s sale also includes the following iPhone 11 series models:

Throughout the rest of today’s sale, Woot has you covered with a collection of certified refurbished Apple Watch models. Including the same warranties noted above, you’ll find everything from SE models to Series 3 starting at $90 and more.

iPhone 12 Pro Max features:

iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. The Super Retina XDR display increases to an expansive 6.7 inches2 while keeping a nearly identical size to iPhone 11 Pro Max, for the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution with nearly 3.5 million pixels. iPhone 12 Pro Max has a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back and is available in four stunning finishes

