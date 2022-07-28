M2 MacBook Pro falls to new all-time low of $1,099 following $200 discount

Update: Now in stock at Amazon for $1,099, delivering $200 in savings.

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s all-new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,099 shipped. Amazon had originally been matching the discount, but the listing has since gone out of stock. Down from the usual $1,299 price tag, this is only the second notable discount since launching last month at $200 off. Not only is this a new all-time low, but also $135 under our previous mention. The elevated 512GB model is now also $200 off, as well. Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched last month as the latest entry-level prosumer-level macOS machine. This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 24GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard. Head below for more.

With as notable as the lead deal is, you can now score the M2 MacBook Pro for less than you’ll pay for the lower-end MacBook Air counterpart which sells at the $1,199 starting price. Sure you’re missing out on the four different colorways and the inclusion of MagSafe charging, but the Pro model delivers improved performance thanks to active cooling to go alongside the same M2 chip.

Or if you’re willing to step up to the higher side of Apple’s latest portable MacBook lineup, there’s even deeper savings to be had on the 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros. Now starting at $1,749, there’s at least $250 in savings on the recently-redesigned machines which offer better performance than either of the M2 models detailed above. That’s of course alongside everything else in our Apple guide as we get close to wrapping up the work week.

M2 MacBook Pro features:

This lightweight mobile workstation features an Apple M2 8-Core processor that is designed to deliver up to 18 percent greater, or 1.4x faster, performance compared to the previous M1 CPU while maintaining high battery efficiency. Its 10-core integrated GPU is also 35 percent faster than the M1, which significantly cuts down rendering times when working with intensive applications. The 13.3″ Retina display features a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, wide P3 color gamut support, and more. With 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, you can quickly multitask applications and load large video clips and project files.

