You can score a 600-watt Ninja Nutri Personal Blender for just $25 today (Reg. $40)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja 600-Watt Nutri Personal Blender for $24.97 with free shipping in orders over $35 and with Walmart+, or go for no-cost store pickup where available. Regularly $40, this is nearly 40% off the going rate, $5 under our previous mention on this model, and the lowest total we can find. Just for comparison’s sake, very similar 900-watt variants can be found on Amazon, but those go for around $80. A solid personal-sized option from a trusted brand, it boasts more than enough power to crush “ice and pulverize tough ingredients” for everything from daily smoothies and protein shakes to summer cocktails and loads of meal preparations. The Pro Extractor blade assembly is joined by nutrient extraction technology as well as the included 20-ounce Ninja To-Go Cup and spout lid as well. Head below for more details.

Today’s lead deal is now well under the popular $40 Magic Bullet solution, but you can land the Mueller Ultra Bullet Personal Blender for even less. This one is now selling for under $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon via Amazon, and while not as powerful as either model above, it will get more casual jobs done and keep some extra cash in your pocket at the same time.

Speaking of kitchen gear, this morning saw the very first notable price drop go live on Ninja’s latest dual basket air fryer release. Now down to $210 with a 10-quart capacity, it also carries a built-in meat thermometer for the ideal cook and you can get a closer look at the rest of the feature set in our deal coverage right here. Then swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja 600-Watt Nutri Personal Blender features:

The intuitive 600-watt push-to-blend motor base powers through everything inside the cup to give you the best of Ninja blending.

Pro Extractor Blades Assembly easily crushes ice and breaks down whole fruits and veggies to create nutrient extractions*. *Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables.

Blend directly in the 20 oz. Ninja To-Go Cups and then twist on a Spout Lid to enjoy on the go.

Check out the Recipe Inspiration Guide to easily prepare smoothies, shakes, and extractions.

