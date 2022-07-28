Ninja’s latest Foodi 10-qt. DualZone Air Fryer with meat thermometer sees first drop to $210

Amazon is now offering the very first price drop on the new Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10-quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer at $210.37 shipped. Regularly $250 and fetching as much directly from Ninja, this is subsequently the lowest price we have ever tracked on the recent release. Delivering the brand’s latest tech, you’re looking at a pair of 5-quart frying baskets so you can cook two individual dishes at once and ensure they are finished at the exact same time (Match Cook Mode allows it to be used as a giant 10-quart cooker for a single dish as well). You’ll also find an integrated Foodi meat thermometer for the perfect doneness level alongside a series of cooking programs (air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate) and a particularly modern aesthetic. Additional details below.

You could score the previous-generation DualZone Ninja at $180 shipped on Amazon, but there more affordable options out there. The PowerXL Vortex 10-quart option sells for under $134 on Amazon with a similar feature set, just don’t expect top get the integrated meat thermometer and high-tech Ninja settings.

We are also still tracking a solid offer on Chefman’s 4-slice Panini Press alongside a host of other cooking deals over in our home goods guide right here. One standout offer there is this Amazon all-time low on Cuisinart’s 3-in-1 Pizza Oven at $147. Ready to bring the pizza party outside this summer, there’s no telling how long this deal will stick around for. Everything you need to know is waiting in yesterday’s coverage.

Ninja DZ550 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer features:

2 FOODS, 2 WAYS, AT THE SAME TIME: Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent XL air fryer baskets.

SMART COOK SYSTEM: Achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done, at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer—no guesswork required.

DUALZONE TECHNOLOGY: The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 10-qt. capacity.

